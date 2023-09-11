BBNaija All-Stars: Angel Reacts As Adekunle Suspects Her Of Writing The Love Letter (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has reacted after a fellow housemate, Adekunle suspected her of writing a fake love letter to him.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Angel Smith and Ilebaye had both planned to write Adekunle a love letter, pretending to be written by Cee-C.

However, during the eviction night, Ebuka raised the topic of the love letter, asking him about his opinion on the love letter, but Ebuka didn’t give Adekunle a clue as to who had written it.

In a recent development, it could be seen that Adekunle has begun his hunt for the housemate who might have written and planted a fake love letter in his locker, however, after deliberate thinking he suspected Angel.