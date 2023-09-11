New Telegraph

September 11, 2023
BBNaija All-Stars: Angel Reacts As Adekunle Suspects Her Of Writing The Love Letter (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has reacted after a fellow housemate, Adekunle suspected her of writing a fake love letter to him.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Angel Smith and Ilebaye had both planned to write Adekunle a love letter, pretending to be written by Cee-C.

However, during the eviction night, Ebuka raised the topic of the love letter, asking him about his opinion on the love letter, but Ebuka didn’t give Adekunle a clue as to who had written it.

In a recent development, it could be seen that Adekunle has begun his hunt for the housemate who might have written and planted a fake love letter in his locker, however, after deliberate thinking he suspected Angel.

In a conversation with Angel and Soma, Adekunle said that he’s still trying to figure out who’s responsible for writing the letter, adding that it’d be better if the person came forward now because, outside the house, he would still find out.

Angel inferred that the camera might not have captured the person, but Adekunle countered her, saying the fact Ebuka brought it up and the crowd had reacted as they did shows that the person was caught.

He then pointed at Soma and Angel and jokingly said he suspected them, but Angel waved it off by noting that she didn’t have time to write love letters.

Watch the video below:

