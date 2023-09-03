BBNaija All-Stars: Angel, Kim Oprah Clash (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Angel and Kim Oprah on Saturday engaged in a heated argument.

Saturday Telegraph reports that their verbal fight came after the face-off between Venita and Alex.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Angel moved close to Kim, appearing angry and ready to throw a punch, but was stopped midway by a fellow housemate.

Angel was already triggered by Kim and was heard asking Kim in an annoyed manner: ‘You dey find my mouth, you dey craze?‘ while Kim Oprah ignored, said nothing but looked away.

The face-off has captured the attention of viewers, many of whom have flooded the comment section of the post to express their views.

See some reactions below:

yes_am_adababy: “I saw this coming because of the way Kim was saying all sorts of shit about her.”

nefertiti___0: “First of all apart from Omashola, the rest of the guests are useless! They don’t even exist to me in that house! No spice nothing! Kim is busy gossiping from one end to another! Give us a show or leave that house pls.”

buerkieeeeee: “What did Angel steal from Upgraded Auntie Ramota (Kim)? Cus she’s been all about Angel and I don’t understand.”

daberechi212: “Please I thought these housemates were brought in to add spices to the house. I don’t see any spices they are adding honestly.”

prankhottiee: “This fight is far from over. Round 2 is coming. Doyin said let’s finish this sponsored task first. We will fight later.”

prankhottiee: “Because Cross say he’s attracted to ladies with tattoos And complemented Angel as a beautiful young lady Madam Kim carry Angel for mind gossip upon gossip now she is mute.”

prankhottiee: “U see all dis gossipers, dem no get ball to face any of their matches, but if na Baye now she (Kim ) for don rise voice, dey shake her tale like ekuke and chiwawa. She for talk fiiimmm make Angel use her do pepper soup.”

sunshine_cherish33: “Kim Ramota is just an agbaya, she has been poking my girl for too long, and now she’s quiet. Angel give her more wotowoto, don’t stop.”

Watch the video below: