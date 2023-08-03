BBNaija All-Stars: Angel, Ilebaye Engage In Heated Argument (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemates, Ilebaye Odiniya has once again engaged in a heated argument with fellow housemate, Angel Smith which almost became physical as other housemates struggle to keep them apart during their verbal exchange.

Since the beginning of the show, Ilebaye was also known to be intimidated or bullied in the house, but however as days pass, baye became strong enough to stand up for herself as this will not be the first time she was being intimidated neither was it her first to stand up for herself.

However, the drama started when Ilebaye finished from the bathroom and decided to clean off her nail paints with her feet balanced on Angel’s clothes box.

When Angel asked why she kept her legs on her open box, Ilebaye retorted that she should have closed it.

Ilebaye’s response, however, aggravated Angel, which made her confronted baye in a rudely manner calling her names which degenerated into an argument as they both launched into a verbal fight almost becoming physical.

In the viral video clip, it could be seen as housemates were struggling to keep Angel and Ilebaye away from each other so as not to get disqualified.

Watch the video below …