BBNaija All-Stars: Alex Recounts How Cee C Told Tobi She Was A Virgin

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual has claimed that her fellow housemate, Cee C told Tobi that she was a virgin during their time on the “Double Wahala” season of the reality show in 2018.

According to Alex, Tobi was pissed by the information as the duo were in the middle of intimacy.

Alex said this while having a conversation with her fellow housemate, Pere on Friday, August 4th.

Recall that Cee C and Alex were always at loggerheads during the “Double Wahala” season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

However, the duo renewed their rivalry in the ongoing All-Star edition after trading words over the first wager task of the season.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with Pere, Alex said, “CeeC told Tobi that she was a virgin and Tobi just lost it. I don’t know the narrative she was trying to push.

“I don’t know what they were. And he got upset. He said, ‘You dare not, you f*cking grabbed my d*ick and you come here saying that you are a virgin.”

“Whenever Cee C and Tobi have an argument, they come to me. I was the only one who could talk to Tobi that he would listen to, so she (Cee C) had seen that I was on her side.”