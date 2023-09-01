BBNaija All-Stars: Alex, Ike Fight At Pool Party (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Ike and Alex Unusual were caught in a fight in the pool during their Thursday pool party.

After the arena games, housemates were set off to the garden for their pool party, They all seemed to be having fun, until the camera switched to Alex and Ike in the pool.

In the video, it could be seen as the duo were in a fighting mood as many housemates, tried to separate them, neither did they know the cause of the fight between the two.

READ ALSO:

According to Alex, after the pool party, After the pool party, she claimed that she became violent with Ike because he was pushing her inside the pool and she was drowning. She also stated that her boobs were out during the push, hence had to react.

Alex and Ike are later seen under the duvet as they iron out their differences.

Watch the video below: