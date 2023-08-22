BBNaija All Stars: Again, Tolanibaj Attacks Ilebaye Because Of Neo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Tolanibaj once again attacked fellow housemate, Ilebaye after she saw her hugging Neo, saying she does not respect boundaries.

According to the 29-year-old reality TV star, she claimed that Neo is her side peace.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Tolanibaj was seen talking to a fellow housemate, Frodd, on how she’s ready to fight Ilebaye the next time she sees her with Neo, Tolanibaj also confronted Cee-C on Sunday after the live eviction because of Neo.

However, in a news update, it could be seen as Tolanibaj walked up to the garden to confront Ilebaye after she saw Neo hugging her, calling her all sorts of names.

Ilebaye who was surprised by the outburst, walked up to Neo in the locker room to tell him what just happened and also told him to warn Tolanibaj to stop fighting her because of him (Neo).

The desperate Tolanibaj could be heard in the background shouting and telling Ilebaye to respect boundaries. This resulted in Ilebaye calling her a “desperate whore” and fighting her because of a man that doesn’t even rate her”

Although Prince and Cross were able to take Ilebaye out of the situation, by taking her to the garden to calm her down, but Tolanibaj followed suit.

This reaction has garnered a lot of controversy online as viewers were ashamed of Tolanibaj who always fight her fellow ladies because of Neo on a daily basis.

