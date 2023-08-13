BBNaija All-Stars: Again, Jury Save Seyi To Evict Uriel

There has been a lot of uproar and controversies going on among the viewers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars edition show over the eviction jury process, tagging them as unfair and biased.

Netizens have expressed their frustration over the decision of the eviction jury after which All-Star housemate, Uriel Oputa was evicted, on Sunday, August 13.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Uriel who was among the list of the three lowest ranked housemates was evicted from the house following the decision from the three-man eviction jury.

In a new dimension, Ebuka who remains the host of the All Stars show revealed the percentages of the three least-voted housemates who are Tolanibaj at 2.04%, Uriel at 2.00%, and Seyi at 1.70%.

READ ALSO:

Despite Seyi having the least votes narrowly escaped eviction for the second time, as Uriel was ultimately chosen by the jury to leave the house.

This has, however, sparked debates and criticisms on social media platforms, as to why Seyi should be saved for the second time.

Many viewers have taken to their social media pages to express their disappointment in tonight’s eviction show.

It’s no news that on the second week of the live eviction show on Sunday, August 6, Seyi was also among the list of housemates who rank lowest, having the lowest rating percentage, but was luckily saved by the jury.

With faith having to repeat itself, Seyi was also on the list of the lowest ranked housemate on the third week of the live eviction show in which he was also saved, making it the second time in a row that he was spared by Big Brother eviction juries.

However, this resulted in many netizens questioning the fairness and objectivity of the eviction process, accusing the jury of bias and raising doubts about the authenticity of the reality show.

Some argue that the repeated survival of the least-voted housemates challenges the transparency of the competition and raises suspicions of being scripted.

Many also opined that the eviction jury should be scrapped or else there will be no need for voting or any interest in watching the All-Stars show.

Uriel’s eviction was tagged as the most painful eviction of the show, as many would have it that she is brought back to the show because she made the show lively and full of highlights.

See some more reactions: