BBNaija All-Star: Angel Reveals Why Men Should Be The One Taking Birth Control

BBNaija season 8 ‘All Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has revealed she used to take injectable birth control but had to stop due to the effects it was having on her body.

Angel made this disclosure while having a conversation with Uriel and other housemates.

She stated that she holds the view that men should be the ones taking birth control because of how promiscuous they can be.

READ ALSO:

According to her, “a man has the capacity to impregnate 50 women in a month, and should be the ones taking contraception .

The reality TV star said she used to take injectable birth control to prevent pregnancy but its resultant effects such as depression and anxiety became too much for her.

Watch video below;