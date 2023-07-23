BBNaija All-Star: 20 Past Housemates To Battle For N120m Grand Prize

…two past winners, White Money, Mercy Eke return to biggie’ s house

It’s no longer news that the All-Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show returned to the TV screen on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Twenty housemates drawn from 6 past editions that include Pepper Dem, See Gobe, Lockdown, Shine Ye Eyes, Double Wahala and Level-up Season will battle for the next 70 days to win the ultimate prize of N120M and other consolidation prizes.

Returning to the Biggie’s houses include Cross, Seyi Awolowo, Adekunle, Princess, Ilebaye, Ike, Uriel, Frodd, Kidwaya, Pere, Tolanibaj, Neo, Venita, CeeC, Alex, Soma, Angel.

Coming back to the house are two past winners of the show; Mercy Eke (Winner of the Pepper Dem season) and Whitemoney ( Winner of the Shine Ya Eye edition).

This year’s edition will surely bring more drama, spice and content that the show need to ride on as past ships are back in the house.

The season will also witness what biggie tagged the ‘ Eviction jury’, the black envelop game amongst others