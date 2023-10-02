BBNaija All-Satrs: Why Ilebaye Should Thank Me – Ike Onyema

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has revealed why the winner of the reality TV show, Ilebaye need to thank him for emerging victoriously at the grand finale.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ilebaye on Sunday, October 1st, emerged as the winner of the 2023 edition of the All-Stars season, beating Mercy Eke and Cee-C with the highest number of votes 30.8%.

Recall that during the show, the viewers of the All Stars were drawn even more to Ilebaye after Ike had thrown her clothes on the toilet floor of the house.

With this approach, Ike believed that he had truly helped Ilebaye’s game has described himself as a queen maker, and Ilebaye should feel free to thank him if she so desires.

It is also noteworthy that Ike had shipped with Mercy Eke during the BBNaija 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition and she also emerged winner. In his words, “They say I’m a 2-time queen maker but I’d say I’m the orchestrator of God’s plan. Feel free to “Thank me”. See the post below: