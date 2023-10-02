BBNaija All-Satrs: Frodd Advises Mercy Eke To Be Careful Of Her Friends

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd has taken to his social media page to offer a piece of advice to Mercy Eke, the first runner-up in the just concluded All-Stars season over her ‘supposed’ friends.

Recalls that Mercy Eke was close to Venita, Cee-C, Angel, Whitemoney, Pere and Ike during Season 8 of the reality TV show.

However, at the end of the show, Mercy Eke became the 1st runner-up and described these former housemates as her friends whom she would love to stay close to as friends outside the Big Brother Naija house.

It is worth noting that Frodd was also one of Mercy’s close buddies in and outside Biggie’s house.

Taking to his social media page, he threw a piece of advice to Mercy, urging her to be careful about the people she referred to as friends in the house.

He tweeted, “@real_mercyeke Pdi, you’d need Deloitte to evaluate people you thought were friends”.