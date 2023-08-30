BBNaija All-Satrs: Erica Reacts As Mercy, Angel Clash With Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, brand influencer, and actress, Erica Nlewedim, has reacted following the heated argument that ensued between All-Star’s housemates, Cee-C and Angel.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Cee-C and Angel engaged in a heated argument over Guinness cheerleading tasks preparation which also saw Mercy Eke being pissed at Cee-C for her bad behaviour and negative energy during their preparations.

Reacting to the fight, the 29-year-old reality star who took to her official (formerly Twitter) page said Cee-C is going to emerge as the winner victoriously no matter what transpired between both housemates (CeeC and Angel).

READ ALSO:

Erica’s support for Cee-C has garnered reactions on social media as many believed that Erica has a close relationship with Mercy, who is also a contestant in the All-Stars show, making viewers link Erica’s snub towards Mercy was as a result of the Kiss she shared with Kiddwaya in the show.

Recall that Kiddwaya and Erica were lovers during Season 5 of the Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” show.

Erica’s post reads, “ Cee-C will win, just accept it”