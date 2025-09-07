BBNaija: Adekunle Defends Housemates Over Intimate Moments

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Adekunle Olopade, has waded into the ongoing debate surrounding the intimate moments in the ongoing Season 10 Big Brother House.

Adekunle’s reactions followed viewers’ negative comments after a series of intimate moments on the show sparked widespread backlash on social media.

Taking to his verifed X handle on Sunday, Adekunle defended the housemates, stressing that they are consenting adults and have not done anything unlawful by being physically drawn to each other.

He reminded critics that Big Brother Naija is strictly rated 18, urging viewers to consider this before passing moral judgment.

The backlash began after viral clips showed housemates Koyin and Isabella in a compromising position under the duvet after Saturday night’s party, suggesting sexual activity.

Similarly, Jason Jae and Sultana drew criticism when footage emerged of Sultana’s head moving under the duvet after the Friday night wager task presentation, suggesting oral intimacy.

Adekunle described the heavy criticism as “hypocrisy” and condemned what he termed as “image shaming” and reputation damage against the contestants. According to him, the outrage reflects society’s double standards.

“So, because consenting adults ON A RATED 18 show who are clearly attracted to each other get intimate, that’s why you guys are coming up with all these think pieces?

The hypocrisy I’ve seen this week alone is laughable. What do you guys really think happens when adults are left together in a confined space? Please let’s be real,” Adekunle wrote.

He further suggested that many critics likely engage in similar or worse behaviour privately but are quick to shame reality TV contestants.

“The gag in all of this is, the people who are pointing fingers and quick to accusations actually do much worse, with multiple people in fact,” he added.