BBNaija 10: Victory, Gigi Jasmine Evicted In Shocking Twist

The tension in Biggie’s House hit a new high last night as two housemates, Victory and Gigi Jasmine, were evicted from the BBNaija 10/10 edition. With only four weeks gone, the game is heating up.

The most influential player of the week, Mensan, received hearty congratulations from host Ebuka, after securing his spot alongside Zita, Jason Jae, and Faith, who were all safe from eviction.

But in true,the eviction show delivered unexpected twist. First, the unexpected eviction of Victory who was shown the door, despite his active drama this week cutting the number of housemates down to 24.

Just when viewers thought it was over, Ebuka pulled another surprise by announcing the eviction of Gigi Jasmine, leaving fans stunned. As usual, Ebuka also spiced up the night by revisiting housemates’ conversations and controversial statements from the past week, a move that kept both the house and viewers buzzing.