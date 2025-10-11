BBNaija 10/10 Winner, Imisi: From Being Called Uneducated to Star Girl

For 23 year old BBNaija 10/10 season winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale better known as Imisi, the journey to fame is a new ball game for her after defeating 28 other housemates to win the coveted N80m cash prize and other consolidation gifts. The self acclaimed Ijoba 606 in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, opened up about the Big Brother journey, plans to return big and better to Nollywood and why she has no plans for the prize money yet.

…says I had no strategy going into Biggie’s house

How do you feel knowing that celebrities were rooting for you?

I was amazed seeing all that because I just received my phone and seeing post of some of my mentors rooting for me felt amazing. I am so thankful and grateful. I don’t know what they see in me that made them to root for me.

Did your background anyway play out for you?

I think it did because from the outset in the house, I never claimed who am not. I was not born with silver spoon, so whatever dressing and character you saw in there was a 100 percent of the real me.

How are you feeling now?

I’m excited. I’m very very happy. A whole lot is going on in my head right now. I feel so good, excited, over- whelmed, happy, grateful, thankful.

Has it really sunk in that you won in BBNaija 10/10 season?

No. I’ve not started living in that reality yet. I’m still in shock; everything still feels like a dream at the moment. I am still processing my new reality and hoping on God for a clear direction.

The moment you saw your mother after the announcement, what was the first thing she said to you?

First, I was happy my family members were there to cheer me up, and the moment I saw my mother, the first word she uttered was ‘My Child, you have made me proud and the lord will honour you too’.

What strategy do you think worked for you and made you a winner?

Sincerely I would say my vulnerability. I think I was very vulnerable in the house. I was just being me and I don’t think that is a strategy. I just wanted to come and live my truth in the house and that was it. Don’t forget I was called several names in the house, (uneducated Yoruba girl) but that did not define me rather I kept my head high and that was it

Can you share some of your fun memories in the house, your ups and downs?

My fun memory was when I acted as a clown. In the diary room when Biggy compliments me. The arena, doing some fun games like the Indomie tasks and the kitchen too. The garden when everyone was together during the’ Bare Minimum Week’ where we faced our fears. Also, one remarkable, memorable moment for me was during one of my diary room session and Biggie complimented my look because I was tying a head gear and he said I looked like one of the women that own several shops on Lagos Is- land hospital.

If you had not won the show, who would have rooted for to win?

I would have rooted for Kola or Isabella. Kola is an amazing person. I love the way he showcased himself. His fashion sense, the way he speaks, the way he carries himself. Isabella is an amazing person too, she’s beautiful, vulnerable, talented to some extent. And maybe Dede. I love her too.

There were a lot of pressures in the house, how were you able to stay composed?

Compose ke? I don’t think I was because I was always in the face of everyone in the house doing my thing.

A lot of people are of the opinion that regional factor played out in your favour, is that true?

I might agree to that because I feel like the Yorubas usually embrace their own but honestly, I got support from a whole lot of people that I don’t know and still find that very amazing.

Now that you have the N80m cheque, have you figured out what to do with the money yet?

At the moment no clear plan for the money yet, I want to take my time and have good and sincere people around that will give financial spending advice, investments and all that. For now, I am still living in the moment and I just want to take one baby step at a time.

Any plan to go back to school?

Maybe but I’m not really sure. I really love education but I would say business, something that can earn more. The money just seems much but before you know it, it’s all gone. I need to think thoroughly of what I can do with the money so that I can always have turnover.

For someone that has explored Nollywood before coming to the house, what new element are you bringing to that industry?

I feel like they should have seen some certain things about me. I’m a very good actress; I commend myself for that. People in the house told me I’m a very good actress; I featured in a few movies before coming to the house and I am ready to give my best shot.

What does winning means for you in terms of Nollywood, and do you think the industry is ready for you?

It means a lot because I feel I showcased what I came here for and the industry had better be ready for me because I can’t wait to show more of my talent to the world at large.

Are there people you look forward to working with in the industry?

Yes, Funke Akindele is my number one mentor. I hope to work with her someday. Also, Bimbo Ademoye, Toyin Abraham, Mo Abudu and Bolaji Ogunmola inspire me a lot.

If Biggie calls for an All-star edition, would you answer the call?

Yes, I will because I think I have a better understanding on how to deal with certain people and situations.

What would you do differently if you had the opportunity to go back to the house?

Nothing differently. I’m just going to be me. I might have grown in some aspects but it will still be the same Imisi that you have seen on the screen before with better and informed orientation.

You had a few fights in the house; any regrets, and any plans to make friends with the people you had issues with especially Faith?

The few people I had issues with was a matter of misunderstanding and we felt in all honesty, the quarrels and banters were not necessary. I am glad I was able to make peace with some people. For faith, I don’t think we can be friends, although I have forgiven him genuinely from my heart but been friends, I doubt if that can ever happen.

What plans aside Nollywood do you have to stay in people’s memory?

First, I’m new to fame and I don’t know what to do to stay relevant. As a young girl, I will try my best and seek advice from good sources. I need people to mentor me about this.

Now that fame has come, any plans of leaving Ebute-Meta?

Leave? Never! It’s my hood. We have a family house there, even if my location changes in the nearest future, I will still always be a part of Ebute Meta, that place made me.

How do you feel knowing that the Celestial members supported you immensely?

Shock is an understatement. Thank you so much to all Celestial members worldwide, they stood up for me. I’m so happy that I was able to show to the whole world what being a Celestial is about. Thank you so much. Thank you and God bless.