BBNAIJA 10/10: 23-Year-Old Imisi Ayanwale Emerges Winner

…wins N80m cash prize, brand-new Innoson SUV, other rewards

Big Brother Naija season 10 edition tagged 10/10 yesterday ended on a high note after 10 fantastic weeks, with 23-year-old Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale better known as ‘ Imisi’ emerging as the winner.

Widely known among her fans as ‘Ijoba 606’, this win makes her the ultimate BBNaija winner ahead of other 28 brilliant housemates at well celebrated ceremony held in Lagos. Imisi, who consistently remained in the news headlines and on trend tables throughout the season, took home the cash prize of N80 million alongside a brand-new Innoson SUV and other rewards after garnering 30.08% of votes from viewers across Africa.

Imisi, who is a native of Oyo State defeated 28 other housemates to clinch the prize after an intensely competitive 72 days. Imisi’s win makes it the fourth time a female housemate will be declared the winner of Big Brother Naija. New Telegraph gathered that Imisi by yesterday’s win joined Whitemoney, Laycon, Mercy, Miracle, Phyna, Efe and Katung in the highly coveted list of BBNaija winners.

Like the previous winners, Imisi will no doubt leverage the opportunity the BBNaija platform is offering for her career. Kaybobo, Isabella became the first two housemates to be evicted from the show; Mensa , Jason Jae however became the second batch of housemates to be evicted from the 10/10 house; Kola, Sultana became the third batch of housemates to be evicted. Koyin became the last man standing with Imisi and Dede heading out as top two.