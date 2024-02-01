BBL Now Criteria To Get Movie Role In Nollywood – Bayray Nwizu

Nollywood actress, Eberechukwu Bayray Nwizu, has revealed that Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) has become one of the requirements for actresses to get movie roles from some producers in the Nigerian film industry.

The actress who made this known while featuring in TVC’s programme, Wake Up Nigeria noted that about a decade ago, the criteria to get movie roles were complexion and height, but it has changed in recent times, and one does not need to conform to them.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the Nollywood industry has improved over the years in terms of capital and infrastructure but there has been a decline in raw talent as producers now opt for social media sensations whom they believe can promote their projects.

She said though producers have to make a profit, there was a need for balance.

She said, “Ten years ago, it was you’re not fair enough, you’re not tall enough, you’re not full enough; now it’s you don’t have BBL.

“The good news is that now you don’t have to conform to them. You can take advantage of any of the streaming platforms, start creating your own content, and grow. We don’t have any excuses anymore. There are always going to be those who say, you have to do this to be in my movie.”