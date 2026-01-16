BBHS Abeokuta Announces Activities For 103rd Founders’ Day Anniversary

Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, one of Nigeria’s most enduring centres of secondary education, has announced the programme of events for its 103rd Founders’ Day Anniversary, scheduled to hold from January 23 to 24.

The announcement follows resolutions reached at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Baptist Boys’ High School Abeokuta Old Boys’ Association held on January 3. NEC has reiterated its invitation to old boys across the globe to return home and participate in the anniversary celebrations.

The commencement of activities will be preceded by a presidential luncheon on January 22 at the Banquet Hall of Conference Hotel, Abeokuta.

The luncheon will have Mr. Babatunde Fashola, former governor of Lagos State, as guest speaker. On 23 January full activities kick of with the Agora/Variety Nite, an informal social gathering designed to foster camaraderie among old boys.

The event will take place at the Agora Ground within the school premises, beginning at 4pm. Each branch and class set will be provided with a complimentary table of ten seats, while food options will be available for purchase.

Branches and class sets are encouraged to bring along their own drinks and light refreshments to enhance the evening’s convivial atmosphere. The dress code for the night is informal.