BBC’s Despicable Media Trail of the Dead!

I have perused the reports of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua and apart from the mischievous intention which hangs like a banner over the report, the despicable and unethical media outing showed that BBC has not changed its prima- ry role as the official imperial propaganda outfit and partner of the British empire in the criminal and inhumane exploitation of Africa which is still ongoing. The BBC was established on October 18, 1922 as the British Broadcasting Company by a group of wireless radio producers led by Marconi. The original intention behind the formation of BBC was to generate content that would make their wireless sets attractive to people and thereby promote the patronage of the wireless radio sets. By November 14 of the same year, BBC began daily broadcasting from a private studio.

The imperial powers in Britain, which were bent on expanding the frontiers of her colonial grip on Africa and sustaining same, found the broadcasting outfit as a necessary tool of propaganda and misinformation which would come in handy in the achievement of her inhumane goals especially in the face of the rising agitations of the few educated Africans. Through a royal charter which empowered the British government to set license fees and appoint the chairman of the board, BBC became a Corporation on January 1, 1927 with John Reith as its pioneer Director-General. The moral profile of BBC as a racist media outfit is that it never actually condemned or campaigned against slave trade in Africa and the apartheid regime in South Africa because of her status as the imperial propaganda outfit of Britain.

There is no doubt that the enslavement of Africans, extreme exploitation of the African soil and Africans as well as apartheid in South Africa took place at a time BBC bestrode the global media space like a colossus. However, it is instructive that the Corporation never raised a voice against the extreme atrocities that took place at that time. Rather, it turned a blind eye to those incidents because it served the ends of its master which is the British government. BBC does not even think that the present manipulation of governments of African nations by Britain and the entire Western world through neo-colonial tendencies deserves to be investigated and exposed. Rather, the current BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, would invest ample resources in the pursuit of the shadows of a man who died about three years ago.

I was a resident of Egbe in Alimosho LGA of Lagos when Pastor TB Joshua set up his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), close to a textile industry at the boundary of Egbe and Ikotun known as Ikotun-Egbe. Being a Catholic, a reporter/copy edi- tor with Catholic Digest Magazine and a lay reader at St. Francis Catholic Church, Idimu, I was not and could not have been a member of TB Joshua’s church. However, I had the opportunity of driving the ‘strug- gling evangelist’ that TB Joshua was to his residence in the Agodo area of Egbe on more than two occasions. I also had male and female acquaintances and friends who were members of SCOAN. I was also in the same area till 2001 when the enthralling growth of TB Joshua’s church began, eating up the entire land space from the textile industry at the end of Onilewura Street to Ikotun Market; and attracting miracle seekers and worshippers from the four corners of the globe to his church services and empowerment programmes which never lacked extensive media coverage.

Even the unfortunate collapse of a building within the church premises which recorded more than 100 deaths did not lack adequate media coverage. TB Joshua died on June 5, 2021 and was given an impressive burial. The so-called BBC report is a poorly fabricated, uncoordinated, pedestrian, ill-timed and unsuccessful attempt at assassinating the character of late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua. The accounts of the star interviewees, Carla and Rae, have many gaps which raise more questions than answers. For instance, why was it difficult for Carla who travelled with Rae to Ikotun and left her in Ikotun to raise an alarm or a report about Rae throughout the long period of 12 years that Rae was allegedly held hostage and abused by the pastor? Carla could not say that she was afraid of TB Joshua from far away England where there is security.

Even the family members of Rae and her classmates in the university, who ostensibly did not see her for over a decade, did not ask questions or lodge any reports about her? What happened to the apartment she occu- pied in the university at Brighton? Recall also that the BBC report said that Rae and Carla travelled at the expense of church groups in England who funded pilgrims to SCOAN Lagos. In England, accurate financial records as well as immigration records/data are never compromised. Did these church groups not monitor the progress and wellbeing of beneficiaries of their sponsor- ship? Is BBC saying that those church groups in England are privy and accomplices to the alleged sexual crimes or offences? Why did they not raise an alarm about the pilgrims they sent to Lagos?

Tim Davie and the BBC should allow Pastor TB Joshua, who invested so much in humanity, to rest. Rather than dissipate their energy unethically as they have done in the posthumous media trial of Pastor Joshua, they should discharge their humongous moral burden to humanity: BBC and Tim Davie should expose the atrocious complicity of Birmingham Palace and the rest of the west- ern world in the plunder and dehumanisation of African countries and race respectively.