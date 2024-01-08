BBC Shares Report On How TB Joshua Raped, Tortured Members

No fewer than 25 persons have given eyewitness accounts on allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse, faked miracles, and trauma allegedly suffered at the hands of a late Nigerian pastor, Temitope Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

TB Joshua who was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations was one of Africa’s most influential religious leaders and richest pastors, had the world at his feet during his lifetime.

Prophet Joshua was popular for his miracles of which he delivered people, followers, and visitors of any ailment, ranging from cancer and HIV/AIDS to chronic migraines and blindness, which caught the attention of a far-reaching global audience among evangelical churches throughout Europe and Africa in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Many of his followers were drawn by his philanthropy, but most came for his so-called miracles.

However, the prophet who was born in 1963, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, a week before his 58th birthday, but the cause of his death was not revealed.

Meanwhile, after his death, BBC conducted a two-year investigation, in collaboration with an international media platform open Democracy, which involved more than 15 BBC journalists across three continents.

According to reports, the former insiders estimated that Joshua made tens of millions of dollars from pilgrims and other money streams fundraising, video sales, and stadium appearances abroad.

The investigation centered around allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse, solitary confinement, and fake miracles, amongst others.

The report stated, “More than 25 eyewitnesses and alleged victims, from the UK, Nigeria, Ghana, US, South Africa, and Germany, have provided accounts of what it was like inside Joshua’s compound, with the most recent experiences in 2019.

READ ALSO:

“Testimony from dozens of survivors suggests Joshua was abusing and raping young women from around the world several times a week for nearly 20 years.”

The first witness was a 21-year-old female Briton, Rae who was part of the disciples and one of his victims who served and lived with Joshua inside his compound gave a recount of her experience.

According to Rae, in 2002, she was studying graphic design at a university in Brighton, UK, before she and her friend, Carla travelled to Nigeria in search of a mysterious man who could seemingly heal people with his hands. Rae described the prophet as a Christian pastor, with a black beard, in white robes. She disclosed that his followers called him “The Prophet.”

Rae and Carla planned to visit his church for just one week. But Rae never came home because she had moved into Joshua’s compound.

Carla stated, “I left her there,” says Carla, tears flowing freely. “Never will I ever forgive myself for that.

“For me, it was like she died, but I couldn’t grieve her,”

Rae, in her account, stated that she was gay and thought being healed by Joshua would solve her predicament.

She narrated, “I was gay and I didn’t want to be,” she says. “I thought: ‘Well, maybe this is the answer to my problems. Maybe this man can straighten me out. Like if he prays for me, I won’t be gay anymore.’”

Rae described the moment she stepped foot into the Synagogue, saying, “I had a really involuntary reaction. I just broke down in floods of tears.”

She stated that at that point, Joshua singled her out to become a “disciple.”

She had thought the clergyman would “cure” her sexuality and learn under his tutelage, but to her imagination, her thought never materialized.

“We all thought we were in heaven, but we were in hell,” adding, “And in hell terrible things happen.”

Rae narrated how she went through psychological trauma for two years, during which she was forbidden from leaving the compound, and nobody inside was allowed to talk to her., adding that she attempted to commit suicide five times.

Many of the victims said it happened frequently as much as two to four times a week for the duration of their time in the compound. Some described violent rapes which left them struggling to breathe or bleeding.

Many believed they were the only ones being assaulted and did not dare share what was happening to them with the other disciples, as they were all encouraged to report on each other.

Rae noted that it’s “extremely difficult to understand how somebody can go through psychological abuse to the extent that they lose their critical thinking.”

Rae said, “I was basically in total isolation… I had a complete breakdown. I tried to commit suicide five times,”.

However, after spending 12 years inside Joshua’s compound, Rae returned to England.

She had slipped away from the disciples while traveling with the church on a tour to Mexico, stating, “He made a huge mistake, he lost control of me.”

Rae stated that it was only after she left that she realized that her family and friends had been sending her emails. She had never received them.

Rae said while recounting the traumatic experience, “On the outside, I look normal, but I’m not. This story is like a horror story. It’s like something you watch in fiction, but it’s true,”

She expressed her disappointment that Joshua didn’t wait to face the consequences of the atrocities he had committed before his death.

Rae said, “TB Joshua dying before facing justice for the atrocities he committed, has been deeply frustrating. It’s only added to the gross sense of injustice felt by all of us as his victims,”

BBC stated that it contacted SCOAN with the allegations in the investigation. They did not respond to them but denied previous claims against Joshua.

The church stated, “Making unfounded allegations against Prophet TB Joshua is not a new occurrence… None of the allegations was ever substantiated,”

The BBC stated that former followers have previously tried to speak out about abuse, but say they had been silenced or discredited by SCOAN, while two said they were physically assaulted.

The report stated that when the BBC’s Africa Eye was filming outside the church, a security guard shot above the heads of the crew after they refused to hand over their material.

Another witness and also a victim was a Nigerian lady identified as Bisola, who was also a ‘disciple,’ and stated that she was raped multiple times by the late clergyman.

Bisola, who spent 14 years inside the compound, added that she was asked to recruit virgin girls into the disciple fold under threats of violence.

She said, “TB Joshua asked me to recruit virgins for him… So that he could bring them into the disciple-fold and disvirgin them,”

Bisola further told the BBC that courting Westerners was a key tactic employed by Joshua

“He used the white people to market his brand,”