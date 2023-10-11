BBC Opens Up On Tinubu CSU Certificates

The disinformation team of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in its recent report has stated that there is no evidence to support the claim that President Bola Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

BBC team in a report titled, “Bola Tinubu diploma: No evidence Nigeria’s president forged college record,” has found no evidence to support allegations of certificate forgery against the Nigerian president.

The report is coming after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar through court order obtained from Chicago State University (CSU) nailed President Tinubu for forgery.

Recall that Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had accused Tinubu of forging the CSU certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the BBC said its conclusion after they contacted CSU with questions about Tinubu’s diplomas shows no evidence of forgery.

The BBC noted that in response to their questions, the CSU said, “We are confident and always have been in the veracity and integrity of our records regarding Tinubu’s attendance and completion of graduation requirements.”

