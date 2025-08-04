BBC Launches Probe Into ‘Strictly Drug Use’

The BBC has launched an investigation into alleged drug use by two ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars. The Sun on Sunday reported that the cocaine use by the stars – who have not been named – was widely talked about on the show.

BBC News understands the corporation has hired a law firm to help it carry out the probe.

The BBC said it had “clear protocols and policies in place” for dealing with any serious complaints raised with it.

According to the Sun on Sunday, the claims of alleged drug use were made in a legal submission to the BBC in March by law firm Russells on behalf of a former celebrity contestant.