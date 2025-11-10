New Telegraph

November 10, 2025
BBC DG, News CEO Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

The BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, and CEO of News, Deborah Turness, have resigned over Trump documentary edit.

It comes after the Telegraph published details of a leaked internal BBC memo suggesting Panorama edited two parts of Trump’s speech together so he appeared to explicitly encourage the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.

In a statement, Davie said: “There have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility”.

The leaked memo came from Michael Prescott, a former independent external adviser to the broadcaster’s editorial standards committee. He left the role in June, reports the BBC.

