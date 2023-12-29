bbas To Igbo Leaders: Engage Govt On Legitimate Grievances

…Why I pioneered PISE-P – Kalu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has urged Igbo leaders in the South-East geopolitical zone to engage the government in addressing the legitimate grievances of their people.

Abbas, in his address at the launch of the Peace in the South East Project, an initiative of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu decried that despite Southeast’s economic strengths, agitations in the zone had caused it colossal losses.

Speaking on Friday at the event held in Bende, Abia State, Kalu’s hometown, Abbas stated that the peace in the South-East is, by extension, the peace and progress of the entire Nigeria.

The Speaker noted that the PISE-P was borne out of his deputy’s deep love for the zone and profound concern over the rise of insecurity, “which has cast a dark shadow over the region.”

He lamented the wave of insecurity in the region and described Kalu’s project as a “historic and patriotic endeavour.”

He said: “It may be recalled that between 1956 and 1965, the then Eastern Region was regarded as the fastest-growing economy in Africa and Asia. Indeed, the South East has remained an economic powerhouse in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, leading in trade and commerce.

“From Aba to Adamawa and Enugu to Europe, Igbos are known to be entrepreneurial, resourceful, peace-loving, savvy, tenacious and peace-loving.

“That is the character of the Igbos. That is who you are. Three of your cities, Aba, Onitsha, and Nnewi, are among the most industrialized in Nigeria.

“A sizeable chunk of the major investments in many parts of Nigeria are Igbo-owned. Your contributions to the Nigerian economy, either through imports, business investment, or diaspora remittances, among others, are indisputable.

“The contributions of the Igbos are apparent not only with regard to the economy but also in all fields of human endeavour, including literature, academia, the creative industry, and many more.”

Speaker Abbas said unfortunately, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic and social fabric, the region had faced numerous challenges in recent years.

To address these issues effectively, the Speaker said the stakeholders must first understand their root causes.

“Secondly, the general economic challenges and the attendant lack of sufficient economic opportunities fuel frustration and make the youth more susceptible to radical ideologies. This is true for most parts of Nigeria, not just the South-East.

“Additionally, we cannot ignore either should we be ashamed to acknowledge the historical context, including memories of past conflicts and perceived injustices that continue to influence the current sentiments in the region.”

The Speaker stated that he believed strongly PISE-P could foster peace, stability, and sustainable development in the South-East and restore the vibrancy and prosperity of the people.

He noted that for peace to be sustainable, a multi-faceted approach, as clearly outlined in the seven pillars of the project, must be adopted.

Speaker Abbas said: “The first is inclusive governance, which is crucial in ensuring that the people of this region feel adequately represented at all levels of government and decision-making processes.

“Secondly, it is important to emphasize that peace is a sine qua non for development. The development craved by the people of this region can never be achieved in the absence of peace.

“History has taught us that violence, carnage, and mayhem have never resolved conflicts. This underscores the need for open and honest dialogue and reconciliation between the government and community leaders and between different ethnic and social groups in the South East.

“Dialogue should address grievances, foster understanding, and promote reconciliation. Also, I call on the political leaders from the South-East to engage the government in addressing the legitimate grievances of their people.”

At the National Assembly, Speaker Abbas said the lawmakers would ensure that funding was provided for investment in infrastructure, support for local businesses, and the creation of job opportunities.

“Only a few days later, the House of Representatives passed the South East Development Commission bill, sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Kalu. When assented to by the President, the Commission will support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure in the region.”

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said that his goal for initiating the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) was to foster peace, unity, and development in the region.

He said: When I embarked on the South East Project, my vision was clear to foster peace, unity, and development in our region through a non-kinetic approach.

“The South East has long been known for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant communities, and enterprising people. Yet, we have faced our fair share of challenges, including socioeconomic disparities, insecurities, political tensions, and occasional conflicts.

“Our goals in the South East Project are clear. We aim to promote reconciliation among communities and individuals affected by past conflicts. We recognize the need to address the root causes of conflict, including socio-economic disparities and political tensions.

“Empowering communities is another crucial goal of the project, providing them with the necessary resources, skills, and opportunities for sustainable development.

“We also believe in the power of engaging youth in the peace-building process. By empowering young people with education, training, and leadership opportunities, we are investing in the region’s future.

“Inclusivity and social justice are core values we aim to foster, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances, have equal access to opportunities and resources”.