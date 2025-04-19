Rice: Arsenal Star Leading Gunners To Unprecedented Glory

Share

Declan Rice is quickly becoming one of the brightest stars in world football and his recent performances in the UEFA Champions League have shown just how important he is to Arsenal’s hopes of winning big trophies.

On Wednesday night, the 26-year-old midfielder delivered a masterclass performance as Arsenal beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, securing a spot in the Champions League semi-finals. This came just days after he helped lead the Gunners to a 3-0 win in the first leg, scoring two stunning free kicks. His efforts earned him back-to-back Player of the Match awards, a sign that Rice is now among the best midfielders in the game.

Now, Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals as they chase their first Champions League final since 2006.

Rice’s rise has been fast. After lifting the UEFA Conference League trophy with West Ham in 2023, he moved to Arsenal in a club-record deal. Since then, his game has grown massively. Once a defensive midfielder sitting deep, Rice now plays further up the pitch under Mikel Arteta, often acting as an attacking No. 8 — and he’s thriving in that role.

Arteta praised Rice, saying, “He has an eye for goals and leadership skills that will only grow. He has other levels to go.”

This evolution has made him a complete midfielder, dangerous in attack while still solid in defense. He now takes most of Arsenal’s free kicks and corners and plays a big part in both creating and stopping chances.

Rice has said he looked up to Yaya Toure growing up and admired Steven Gerrard too. Like both legends, Rice has the ability to impact games in multiple ways and he’s now being compared to them in terms of performance and potential.

While he may not yet have the same number of goals, his creativity and leadership are already standing out. In fact, his chance creation this season could end up beating the best seasons of both Toure and Gerrard which is no small feat.

Arsenal manager Arteta called Rice “immense” after his performance against Madrid, saying, “He turned the game. He made a difference in the tie.”

Despite all the praise, some believe Rice still needs to win a major trophy to be considered an all-time great. Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara said, “Declan Rice needs to win the Premier League. He’s world-class, but to be in the same class as Lampard, De Bruyne, or Scholes, you have to win the league title.”

“I love watching him, I think his anticipation of danger is excellent, the way he reads the game is brilliant. He’s a leader in that Arsenal team, you could see that against Madrid when he was pulling up Thomas Partey for getting booked. He’s also proven he’s a big game player, but if you want to be considered with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Paul Scholes, you have to win the league title.”

So far, Arsenal have only added the Community Shield since Rice’s arrival. But with the Gunners now pushing hard in both the Premier League and the Champions League, Rice has the chance to lead his team to unforgettable glory.

One thing is clear: Rice is no longer just a rising star — he’s already one of Arsenal’s most important players, and he could soon be one of football’s modern legends.

