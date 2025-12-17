Baze Varsity Emerges 2025 CGMA Business Leader Challenge Winner

The team from Baze University, Abuja, has emerged winners of the 2025 Chartered Global Management Accountants’ (CGMA) Business Leader Challenge after accumulating the most points for a great presentation at the finals held recently.

With 296 points, Baze University defeated Covenant University and Thomas Adewunmi University to win the N1,000,000 prize money at the competition held at the Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce building in Lekki, Lagos.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-organised CGMA Business Leader Challenge is an exciting regional business competition among university students aimed at aspiring finance and business leaders by CIMA, the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants.

This year’s competition, which started in October, had 60 teams from 10 universities in the country competing to win mouth-watering prizes, including the N1 million prize money, access to the CGMA Finance Leadership Programme, and an internship opportunity with a leading corporate organisation.