New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Baze Varsity Emerges…

Baze Varsity Emerges 2025 CGMA Business Leader Challenge Winner

The team from Baze University, Abuja, has emerged winners of the 2025 Chartered Global Management Accountants’ (CGMA) Business Leader Challenge after accumulating the most points for a great presentation at the finals held recently.

With 296 points, Baze University defeated Covenant University and Thomas Adewunmi University to win the N1,000,000 prize money at the competition held at the Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce building in Lekki, Lagos.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-organised CGMA Business Leader Challenge is an exciting regional business competition among university students aimed at aspiring finance and business leaders by CIMA, the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

This year’s competition, which started in October, had 60 teams from 10 universities in the country competing to win mouth-watering prizes, including the N1 million prize money, access to the CGMA Finance Leadership Programme, and an internship opportunity with a leading corporate organisation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

CSO Petitions EFCC, ICPC Over $5m School Fees Allegation Against NMDPRA Boss
Read Next

AFRIMA, Global Experts Map Out New Direction For Culture At Morocco Forum