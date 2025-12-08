Bazara Tech Unveils AI Platform To Transform Corporate Banking

In a major development for Africa’s financial technology sector, homegrown innovator Bazara Tech Inc. has officially launched Manovar, an artificial intelligence-powered corporate banking and platform poised to redefine how banks serve business clients across the continent.

The announcement, made in Lagos this week, introduces what industry experts are calling a “game-changing” solution designed to tackle the persistent inefficiencies plaguing corporate banking. Manovar promises to eliminate fragmented systems and manual processes through intelligent automation, deep integration, and real-time financial analytics.

The platform is already operational, having been successfully deployed by two major commercial banks with pan-African operations, marking a swift transition from concept to live implementation. Developed through intensive collaboration with banking partners, Manovar consolidates treasury management, approvals, liquidity tracking, and fraud detection into a single, intelligent dashboard.

Tunji Odumuboni, Co-founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Bazara Tech, stated that the platform represents a fundamental shift.

“We are moving beyond basic digitisation to intelligent orchestration. Manovar isn’t just a tool; it’s a central nervous system for corporate banking, enabling real-time decision-making and seamless service delivery,” Odumuboni explained.

The launch addresses a critical pain point for many African financial institutions: the high cost and operational drag caused by using multiple, disconnected applications. Manovar offers a unified alternative with features including configurable workflow engines, enterprise-grade self-service portals, and AI-driven risk alerts.

Lanre Akomolafe, Head of Products, highlighted the collaborative ethos behind the project. “True innovation in financial services cannot happen in a silo. Manovar was built hand-in-hand with the institutions that understand the challenges best. This is a victory for partnership over isolation,” he said.

Founder and CEO Boye Ademola framed the launch as a milestone in Africa’s fintech journey. “Our mission has always been to accelerate financial innovation that matters.

“With Manovar, we are empowering banks to serve their corporate clients with unprecedented speed, security, and insight. We are inviting every forward-looking institution to join us in this new phase,” Ademola said.

With the platform now on the market, Bazara Tech has announced an ambitious expansion strategy, targeting growth not only within Africa but also in the United Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions.

The move signals the company’s confidence in its ability to compete and provide value in sophisticated international financial markets.

Industry analysts suggest that the introduction of platforms like Manovar is critical for enhancing Africa’s competitiveness, enabling local banks to offer corporate services that meet global standards while navigating the continent’s unique operational landscapes.