Popular Nigerian actor, movie director and advocate for Fuji music, Bayo Alawiye, has announced plans to kick off a reality TV show, ‘Fuji Rise’.

Announcing the new feat at a press conference during the week, Alawuye said the new reality show aimed at promoting the Fuji music genre.

Alawiye, further disclosed that his inspiration for the show stems from his desire to showcase Fuji music’s rich heritage and talent.

According to him, the winner of the reality show will get N5 million, a record deal and other prizes; while the runners-up will receive consolation prizes.

Speaking with newsmen, Alawiye said, “Fuji is a genre that has never wavered. It’s something that we use for our celebration, for everything we do.

“Though some people believe that Fuji is local, I am trying to preserve this culture and make it very accessible to everyone, irrespective of tribe or race.

READ ALSO:

The show, which will be held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, will be on air for 14 weeks, Akin-Tijani Balogun, the show director, revealed.

On the choice of Ibadan, Alawiye noted that the South-West state is unarguably the home of fuji.

He said, “Everybody knows that Ibadan is the home of fuji, whether you like it or not. When you go to Ibadan now, fuji is everywhere.

“It was very intentional. The creator of fuji, that we all know right now, is actually from Ibadan, Ayinde Barrister.

Most of the monumental events in fuji history took place in Ibadan, such as when K1 de Ultimate was crowned the King of Fuju, and when Saheed Osupa was crowned king of music.

The show, which will be held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, will be on air for 14 weeks, Akin-Tijani Balogun, the show director, revealed.

On the choice of Ibadan, Alawiye noted that the South-West state is unarguably the home of fuji.

He said, “Everybody knows that Ibadan is the home of fuji, whether you like it or not. When you go to Ibadan now, fuji is everywhere. It was very intentional. The creator of fuji, that we all know right now, is actually from Ibadan, Ayinde Barrister.

Most of the monumental events in fuji history took place in Ibadan, such as when K1 de Ultimate was crowned the King of Fuju, and when Saheed Osupa was crowned king of music.

Alawiye added that the winner of the show will be decided through online voting by the audience, noting that there is no plan to introduce judges.