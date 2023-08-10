Bayero Varsity Spends N100m Monthly To Run The Institution – VC

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas has expressed worry that the Institution received only N15 million for upkeep while they spend a whopping sum of N100 million on running costs every month.

The VC who spoke while receiving the members of the Kano, Correspondents Chapel, on a courtesy call to his office, on Thursday, said that on a daily basis, the management spends over N150,000,000 something that makes it almost impossible.

He said this, has, however, led to the institution decision to increase registration fees which though still the lowest in the whole of the country to N95,000 was the only means that would make them continue running the place with less difficulties.

However in order to ensure that their Staff who have Students in the University did not suffer the brunt’s of the increased of the registration fees, the management introduced some Welfare package to them.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, hints that the University introduced Loan Scheme for them with the accrued interests been settled by the University, while the Staff have six months upon which to payback the money.

Similarly, they introduced another Welfare package of buying Food Stuff for them with the Money to be paid off in six months time.

Prof Sagir Adamu-Abbas, said the university secured scholarship for 500 students who are finding it difficult to pay Registration Fee, adding that the scholarship was received as supports from politicians and philanthropist in the state.

There was outrage over the increase in registration fee of students, which is posing a threat to the education career of many that can not pay.

“We are fully aware of the condition of our people, most people are not financially comfortable that is why it took us over six months to come up with a figure which is the minimum required to provide services to the student.

“We did not increase the registration fees to make money. We are trying our best to make life easier for our students by widen the scope to allow students attend classes before registration” Abbas said

“I consider journalists important and relevant to the development of any nation, adding the management of the University will review the deadline of closure for the 2023/2024 academic Portal for Registration.

Speaking the Chairman of the Kano Correspondents Chapel, Aminu Garko, explained that they were in the University to partner with it in the development of the citadel of learning which happens to number four on the ranking of Nigeria Universities and first in the North.