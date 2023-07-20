Bayern’s Mane In Talk Over Move To Al Nassr

MUNICH, GERMANY – MAY 20: Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on May 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Sadio Mané is currently in talks over a move from Bayern Munich to Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr.
A member of the Roof agency (who represents Mané) met Al Nassr Sporting Director, Goran Vucevic in Portugal this week to discuss a potential switch.
The Senegalese star only joined Bayern last summer from Liverpool for £35 million but had a disappointing first season in Bavaria, scoring seven goals in 25 Bundesliga outings.
He also missed the World Cup due to a leg injury sustained in November 2022.
The forward was also suspended by the club following an altercation with teammate, Leroy Sané.
When asked about the 31-year-old’s future, Bayern boss, Thomas Tuchel said “(Mane) fell short of expectations.
The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.”
If Mané was to make the move to Saudi Arabia, he would join Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozović and Seko Fofana at Al Nassr.
The PIF-owned club also hope to seal a deal for Manchester United full-back Alex Telles.