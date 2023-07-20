Bayern’s Mane In Talk Over Move To Al Nassr

A member of the Roof agency (who represents Mané) met Al Nassr Sporting Director, Goran Vucevic in Portugal this week to discuss a potential switch.

The Senegalese star only joined Bayern last summer from Liverpool for £35 million but had a disappointing first season in Bavaria, scoring seven goals in 25 Bundesliga outings.

He also missed the World Cup due to a leg injury sustained in November 2022.

The forward was also suspended by the club following an altercation with teammate, Leroy Sané.