Bayern Suffer First Bundesliga Loss Against Augsburg

Bayern Munich’s 27-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga came to an abrupt end on Saturday as struggling Augsburg produced a shock victory at the Allianz Arena.

Japanese defender Hiroki Ito had headed Bayern in front midway through the first half, but goals from Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo inside the final 15 minutes turned the match in the visitors’ favour.

Bayern suffering a first league defeat of the season looked unlikely when Ito headed in from a Michael Olise corner in the 23rd minute, giving the former Crystal Palace winger a league-leading 14th assist of the campaign.

However, Bayern looked unusually vulnerable in defence and were lucky that Robin Fellhauer’s vicious strike in first-half injury-time hit the woodwork.

If that was a warning sign for Vincent Kompany’s side, it wasn’t heeded. Minutes after Elvis Rexhbecaj blazed over when through on goal, Chaves beat Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig to a corner to head into an unguarded net.

Urbig started in place of the rested Manuel Neuer as one of four changes Kompany made to his side, but never really looked comfortable.