Bayern Should Stroll To Another Win As Dortmund Host Cologne

Vincent Kompany was rewarded with a new contract following Bayern Munich's 2-1 Klassiker win on Saturday and he celebrated the occasion by landing a 12th successive win on Tuesday, leading his side to a 4-0 rout of Club Brugge. High-scoring wins have been the story of the Bavarians' season, with the champions netting 27 goals while prevailing in all seven of their Bundesliga games, and the trend is likely to continue when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in a bottom-vs-top clash on Saturday. The Bundesliga basement boys have carried over their form from the end of last term and are still searching for a first three points of the campaign.

Their winless run in the league now stands at 14 games and it is hard to envisage that being snapped when the champions come to town. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund held their own in last Saturday’s Klassiker, losing only 2-1 to Vincent Kompany’s rampant Bayern Munich, and bounced back with a confident 4-2 win at Copenhagen in the Champi- ons League. That should have instilled some confidence back into Niko Kovac’s squad and they should return to their brilliant best when hosting.

Bundesliga rivals Cologne on Saturday. The visitors have made a strong start, picking up 11 points from seven games, but they lack the overall quality to go toe-to-toe with the Bundesliga’s best. Cologne were beaten 3-1 at Leipzig just last month and they could be hit hard by another German giant on Saturday. Dortmund are excellent on their own patch, winning eight times in an on- going nine-match unbeaten run at Signal Iduna Park, and their attack is a huge reason for that sensational streak.