Bayern Set To Consolidate; Big Clash At Dortmund

Bayern Munich will be looking to cement top position in the Bundesliga standings as they welcome Freiburg to their Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon. The reigning champions dropped two points in a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin before the international break.

However, Vincent Kompany’s men are seen as hot favourites to beat Freiburg in front of home fans. Both Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies remain in the recovery room, but there are no fresh injury worries in the home team. Julian Schuster’s troops, on the other hand, defeated St. Pauli at home on Matchday 10, but given their six-game losing run at Allianz Arena, we are tempted to place our bets on the league leaders. As for the visiting team, all Cyriaque Irie, Eren Dinkci, and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are out of contention, while forward Derry Scherhant is pushing for a recall to the starting eleven.

Meanwhile, Signal Iduna Park will be the centre of attention when Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart lock horns in a highly-anticipated Bundesliga side. The Yellow-Blacks are eyeing their fourth home win of the season, but Saturday’s clash will be anything but a walk in the park for Niko Kovac’s troops. Pacey forward Karim Adeyemi is pushing for a start after coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw with HSV, while centre-back Niklas Sule is unlikely to be risked.

Die Schwaben, on the other hand, aim to build on a 3-2 win over Augsburg. Stuttgart are likely to stick to their attacking style of play and with 19 goals having been netted in the previous two meet ings between the two teams, a high-scoring affair is on the cards. All Ermedin Demirovic, Luca Jaquez, and Justin Diehl are out of contention with injuries for the visiting team.