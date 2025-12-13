Bayern Ready For Mainz Mismatch; Dortmund Target Another Freiburg Victory

Matchday 14 of the Bunde- sliga presents two fix- tures with vastly different storylines. At the Allianz Arena, a classic David-versus-Goliath scenario pits an in-form Bayern Munich against a struggling Mainz side fighting for survival.

Meanwhile, Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund in a clash steeped in recent dominance from the visitors and shaped by both teams’ contrasting ambitions. Bayern Munich enter Sunday’s contest in devastating form, fresh off a Champions League triumph over Sporting CP.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been nothing short of explosive at home, averaging 3.75 goals per game, and they look primed to inflict further misery on a Mainz team languishing in the relegation zone. With Luis Díaz returning from suspension, Bayern regain yet another attacking weapon, bolstering their already formidable frontline.

Confidence, momentum, and historical dominance all point to another lopsided affair—in fact, Bayern have crushed Mainz in their last eight consecutive home meetings, scoring freely each time.

Mainz arrive in Munich with only six points to their name and burdened by one of the poorest attacking records in the league. Averaging just 0.25 goals per game away from home, Die Nullfünfer have shown little sign they can trouble Bayern’s defense.

Although they report no fresh injury issues, their form and underlying numbers suggest a long evening lies ahead. Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Freiburg look to rebound from their 2–1 defeat to Heidenheim as they host Borussia Dortmund.

Christian Streich’s side have been impressively resilient at home, conceding just 0.33 goals per game recently. But their record against Dortmund is a worrying trend: the Yellow-Blacks have beaten Freiburg in their last three visits to Europa-Park Stadion.

Complicating matters further, Freiburg could be without Max Rosenfelder, whose potential absence would weaken their defensive stability at a crucial moment.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are in strong form and keen to maintain their pur- suit of the Bundesliga title. A comfortable 2–0 win over Hoffenheim last weekend followed by a spirited 2–1 away victory against Bayer Leverkusen has rekindled belief in Niko Kovač’s squad. With no new injuries reported, Dortmund enter this contest at full strength.