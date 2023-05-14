Bayern Put Six Past Schalke To Move Closer To Title

Bayern Munich moved a step closer to the Bundesliga title by cruising past Schalke at Allianz Arena to stretch their lead at the top to four points.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring before Joshua Kimmich doubled the hosts’ advantage with a penalty. Serge Gnabry scored twice in 15 minutes after the break, while Mathys Tel and Noussair Mazraoui added the gloss.

Bayern have two matches remaining and move clear of second place Dortmund, who have a game in hand. Veteran forward Muller, brought back into the starting line-up, began the rout by scoring his first goal in eight appearances with a calm finish, before Kimmich struck from the spot after Jamal Musiala was brought down in the area.

Gnabry smashed in his first at the near post by latching on to Joao Cancelo’s pass to score for the third consecutive match, and then doubled his tally shortly after.

French teenager Tel added a fifth and Mazraoui surged forward late on to score his first club goal, completing a win that took Bayern closer to an 11th German title in a row.