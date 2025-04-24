Bayern Plot Shock Move For Arokjodare

Share

Bayern Munich are eyeing a surprise move for Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare, who has been in top form for Genk this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in the Belgian league, helping Genk fight for the title. His performances have attracted interest from several clubs, including Newcastle, Dortmund, and Trabzonspor.

Now, Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on him as they search for a strong backup to Harry Kane. With Mathys Tel leaving on loan, the German giants are in need of another striker.

Arokodare is tall, powerful (6ft 6in), and dangerous in the box. He is also affordable at around £25 million. While he dreams of playing for Real Madrid, a move to Bayern could be a big step in his career.

Playing at a top club, even as a backup, could boost his chances with the Super Eagles and increase his profile in Europe. If he joins, Arokodare could learn from Kane and be ready to step up in the future.

