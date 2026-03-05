Bayern Plan To Replace Kane With Osimhen

German champions FC Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as part of longterm plans to strengthen their attack, amid suggestions he could eventually succeed England captain Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena.

According to reports in Europe, Bayern are closely monitoring Osimhen’s situation, with head coach Vincent Kompany said to have tracked the striker since his early professional days in Belgium. Kane has been in sensational form this season, scoring 45 goals and providing five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Bavarian giants are believed to be planning as they seek to maintain their dominance in the Bundesliga and remain competitive in Europe.

Backing the potential move, former Super Eagles striker Jonathan Akpoborie has urged Osimhen to consider a return to Germany, where his European journey began. Osimhen first moved to Europe after Nigeria’s triumph at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, joining VfL Wolfsburg.

Although he struggled for regular playing time and made only a handful of appearances, Akpoborie believes that early experience would ease his transition if he joins Bayern.

The 57-year-old, who spent the bulk of his playing career in Germany with clubs such as Saarbrücken, Carl Zeiss Jena, Hansa Rostock, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, said the Bundesliga’s structure and style of play would suit the Nigerian forward.