Bayern Or PSG: Which Team Should Kane Join?

When it comes to tough decisions, Harry Kane’s judgement is not always impeccable.
With the benefit of hindsight, the six-year deal Kane penned in the summer of 2018 has not proved to be his best piece of business.
After three consecutive seasons in the top three, Spurs are yet to climb back above fourth place since Kane – who chose Gerard Butler’s Law Abiding Citizen as his favourite film of all time – tied himself to Tottenham.
Despite Manchester City’s overtures in the summer of 2021, Kane failed to become a Citizen himself. Yet, with just 12 months of that infamous contract left to run, Kane is embroiled in another transfer saga.
Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have headlined the chase for Kane this summer.
But if Daniel Levy can be persuaded to part ways with Kane, which European giant would be the best fit for the England captain?
READ ALSO:
Harry Kane to Bayern Munich details
Harry Kane scored in Tottenham’s 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2019okBayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have headlined the chase for Kane this summer.
But if Daniel Levy can be persuaded to part ways with Kane, which European giant would be the best fit for the England captain ion?
A second face-to-face was scheduled a fortnight later but the Bayern contingent, led by the new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, had to postpone the meeting.
Tottenham deny receiving Bayern Munich’s first bid worth €70m (£60.1m) and quickly rebuffed the second offer of €80m (£68.7m). Spurs have been unwilling to put a price tag on their prolific goalscorer but their firm stance on Bayern’s initial inquiries suggests it may take a record-breaking bid from Bayern.
Thomas Tuchel’s Bundesliga champions are prepared to table an offer that exceeds the €80m Lucas Hernandez cost when he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2019.
Incidentally, Hernandez has joined the same club that are rivaling Bayern for Kane’s signature this summer; PSG.
Harry Kane to PSG details
Harry Kane has been captaining Tottenham during pre-season despite the transfer speculation.
Paris Saint-Germain are the brash nouveau riche to Bayern’s old money. Backed by the riches of Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), the Ligue 1 champions have the financial might to trump any offer which Bayern’s diligent accountants sanction.
PSG’s economic standing will be even stronger if they can force Kylian Mbappe to accept a transfer this summer. Much like Kane, the World Cup winner has one year left on his contract.
However, Mbappe appears intent on seeing out the last 12 months of his deal before joining Real Madrid next summer. PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that Mbappe cannot “leave for free”.
Levy has alienated several figures in the game – former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson memorably described negotiating with the Tottenham chairman as “more painful than my hip replacement” – but he reportedly boasts a good relationship with Al-Khelaifi.
There is the distinct possibility that PSG’s role in these negotiations is to create an auction atmosphere that prompts Bayern to up their bid. However, if Mbappe does leave this summer, the club would need to replace his prolific output. There are few more reliable sources of goals than Kane.
How would Harry Kane fit in at Bayern Munich?
Thomas Tuchel has openly admitted that Bayern Munich are looking for a new striker.
Bayern may have added an 11th consecutive Bundesliga crown last season but the Bavarians are not as formidable as they have been in recent years. The experimentation with Sadio Mane as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement emphatically failed, contributing to the surprise departure of Julian Nagelsmann last spring.
Tuchel helped Bayern limp over the finish line but never had time to establish his tactical grip over the team. However, the manager is clearly a fan as Chelsea briefly tried to sign Kane during Tuchel’s time at Chelsea before settling on a return for Romelu Lukaku.
Aside from the amiable but ageing Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bayern lacks a natural number nine. Kane could comfortably fill the void left by Lewandowski in terms of pure goals but is also an accomplished facilitator.
Bayern’s squad – which boasts Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman – is stuffed with fleet-footed wingers that would thrive on the through balls Kane so regularly played to Son Heung-min at Tottenham.
The Bundesliga is typically littered with more rapid counter-attacks than the Premier League but that would only serve to offer Kane more space to create and dictate.
Off the ball, Kane may not be best suited to the high-pressing style Tuchel tends to favour after playing under a series of coaches that didn’t prioritise proactivity. Any attempts to reconfigure his physique for this challenge at 30 years of age would certainly put Kane’s revered professionalism to the test.
How would Harry Kane fit in at PSG?
Luis Enrique is the latest man to take on the challenge of corralling the celebrities at PSG into an organised setup.
While it is impossible to predict how Kane would handle the constant chaos that lurks around every corner off the pitch at PSG – although, his experience at Tottenham in recent years should serve him well – the vision Luis Enrique has for matters on the field is uncertain.
The former Spain and Barcelona boss, who replaced Christophe Galtier in July, has been tasked with overseeing a “new cycle, with a new style of play”.
Enrique has preached a pressing approach in his previous roles which flags the same concerns that may exist at Bayern.
There is the snobbish reflex to discount the French top flight as an inferior league but it is a division that should not be underestimated. Both Bernardo Silva and Mauricio Pochettino have previously described Ligue 1 as “more physical” than the Premier League – a reality that surprised both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi.
During his first campaign in Paris, Messi only mustered six league goals – his lowest tally since notching half a dozen as an 18-year-old. The previous year, Messi had racked up 30 goals for Barcelona – the same tally Kane recorded in last season’s Premier League.
Should Harry Kane join Bayern Munich or PSG?
Whichever club Kane lines up for next season – including Tottenham – would be lucky to have a striker of his pedigree.
Bayern Munich is the better fit stylistically but PSG could offer the financial incentive – in terms of a transfer fee and wages – that tempts Kane.
Whatever preference Kane may have unless Levy signs off on his departure, England’s captain may be left to rue that hefty contract extension for one more season.