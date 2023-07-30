Bayern Or PSG: Which Team Should Kane Join?

When it comes to tough decisions, Harry Kane’s judgement is not always impeccable.

With the benefit of hindsight, the six-year deal Kane penned in the summer of 2018 has not proved to be his best piece of business.

After three consecutive seasons in the top three, Spurs are yet to climb back above fourth place since Kane – who chose Gerard Butler’s Law Abiding Citizen as his favourite film of all time – tied himself to Tottenham.

Despite Manchester City’s overtures in the summer of 2021, Kane failed to become a Citizen himself. Yet, with just 12 months of that infamous contract left to run, Kane is embroiled in another transfer saga. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have headlined the chase for Kane this summer. But if Daniel Levy can be persuaded to part ways with Kane, which European giant would be the best fit for the England captain?

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich details

A second face-to-face was scheduled a fortnight later but the Bayern contingent, led by the new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, had to postpone the meeting.

Tottenham deny receiving Bayern Munich’s first bid worth €70m (£60.1m) and quickly rebuffed the second offer of €80m (£68.7m). Spurs have been unwilling to put a price tag on their prolific goalscorer but their firm stance on Bayern’s initial inquiries suggests it may take a record-breaking bid from Bayern. Thomas Tuchel’s Bundesliga champions are prepared to table an offer that exceeds the €80m Lucas Hernandez cost when he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Incidentally, Hernandez has joined the same club that are rivaling Bayern for Kane’s signature this summer; PSG.

Harry Kane to PSG details