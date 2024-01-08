Bayern Munich Submitted Offer For Schalke 04’s Assan Ouédraogo

Bayern Munich have submitted an official offer for Schalke 04’s Assan Ouédraogo.

The Sporting Director, Christoph Freund wishes to get the move done this summer. As reported, Bayern have offered a 5-year deal until 2029 and will meet Schalke’s release clause of around €15m.

Bayern are now awaiting the player’s decision. However, an answer may not come straight away.

The 17-year-old wishes to take his time when making his decision. In the meantime, the youngster also wishes to focus on his recovery from injury.

Ouédraogo has played 11 league games for Schalke this season, resulting in two goal contributions (one goal and one assist), and also represented Germany at the U17 World Cup, but he was injured in the second game and returned to Schalke.

Previously RB Leipzig were reportedly leading the race to sign the young talent, whilst AC Milan were also showing an interest.