Bayern Munich Set Budget For January Transfer Window

Bayern Munich are still not a complete team yet but the acquisition of Harry Kane has elevated their attack to a completely new level, however, their defence and midfield have been lacking quality for some time now.

Bayern have set a budget of €50-75m for the winter transfer window, according to internal sources.

The main area of improvement for Bayern will be in midfield with the Bundesliga side once again targeting Fulham midfielder, João Palhinha.

Bayern do not want to pay the €65m they had agreed to pay for the Portuguese international in the summer and they may be able to negotiate a lower price for the midfielder.

What has been clear despite Bayern yet to lose a game in the Bundesliga this season is that Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer cannot co-exist and this has become an issue of contention between Thomas Tuchel and Kimmich previously.

Additional center-back options and a right-back are also areas that Bayern wish to invest in and they believe if they can sell Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting and Bouna Sarr for a fee then their departures can help fund their upgrading of the defence.