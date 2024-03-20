Bayern Munich Prioritizes Conte Ahead Of Alonso To Replace Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign, and the German team is reportedly ready to sign former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in his place.

Since Conte is considered a priority appointment, reports indicate that Bayern is more interested in him than in any other possible option, including coach Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen.

Following his disastrous 17-month tenure in North London, Conte was fired by Tottenham about a year ago, and he hasn’t had a job since.

Nonetheless, after winning four Serie A championships with Juventus and Inter Milan in addition to the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, the 54-year-old Italian is regarded as one of the most successful managers of his generation.

For the first time since 2012, Bayern Munich may complete this season without a championship after going the whole season without a trophy.

The team now trails Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the Bundesliga and was eliminated from the German Cup by a third-tier team.

They still have a chance to win the Champions League, as they have done six times already, but their opponents in the knockout stages will be formidable.

According to the Italian publication La Repubblica via talkSPORT, Bayern initially considered Leverkusen manager and former Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso as the front-runner. However, it now seems that Bayern has focused on Conte, who is anticipated to bring his managerial experience and successful track record to the Allianz Arena.