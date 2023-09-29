Bayern Munich President Reveals Real Cost Of Kane Transfer

Bayern Munich’s President, Herbert Hainer has come out to discredit the rumours making the rounds that the Bavarian Club paid 100 million pounds for England Captain, Harry Kane.

After some speculation in the media, Hainer came out and said that Harry Kane only cost Bayern Munich one hundred million EUROS, not pounds.

The latter currency was widely circulated in the English media in the weeks following the transfer but was never corroborated by European sources.

Now, Hainer becomes the first person directly involved with the transfer to comment on the fee confirming what we basically knew all along.

Usually, Bayern Munich would keep quiet about things like this, and Hainer is not a man to drop bombshells in the media but recently, Daniel Levy publicly revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have a first option to sign Kane were he to choose to return to the Premier League.

This was originally reported as a release clause and drew Bayern a small amount of scorn from that section of the football fanbase who actually gives a damn about such things.

You have the slightest inkling that Hainer is exacting revenge. Levy was confident up until this point in presenting the impression that he had got the better deal by making Bayern pay 100 million British pounds, which would increase up to £120/million with bonuses.

Turns out that the actual number is almost 15% lower, owing to the difference in value between the Euro and the pound sterling.