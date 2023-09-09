Bayern Munich Gets New Sporting Director

Bayern Munich has officially introduced Christoph Freund as their new Sporting Director, bringing the 46-year-old from RB Salzburg..

Saturday Telegraph reports that he was the one in charge when a certain Erling Haaland joined Salzburg.

What amazed Freund the most was how Bayern was running in tip-top shape, he said, “I was always impressed by the mentality that FC Bayern showed.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, extremely successful and still runs like a family. The club has a special history and has grown healthily.

“Something like that almost never happens on this scale in international football and that’s why for me it’s a very special club with values.

“It’s really exciting for me to be able to work for such a club. It’s a big challenge and a new challenge for me.

“I was at a club for 17 years. I’m looking forward to meeting lots of new people now. Everything is bigger, there is a different approach.

“It’s going to be really exciting. For me personally, it also means that my life will change a bit. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge.

Freund also detailed how he got into becoming a sporting director, which began with a devastating loss.

“It wasn’t so clear that I would take this path. I stopped playing at the age of 24 because my father suddenly passed away.

“I then took over my parents’ business. After four or five years, I started to want to do something different in my life. I then got the chance to start at RB Salzburg in 2006.

That’s how it turned out in the end. However, this was not planned in advance.

But it was very nice that I got the chance there and that the last few years have developed this way.