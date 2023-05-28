Bayern Munich Champions After Thrilling Final Day

Bayern Munich won an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title as they beat Cologne to overtake Borussia Dortmund on a thrilling final day. Dortmund would have won their first title since 2011-12 had they beaten Mainz, but a 2-2 draw opened the door for Bayern.

They took advantage thank to Jamal Musiala’s 89th-minute winner. A Cologne penalty had can- celled out Kingsley Coman’s earlier strike, but Musiala sent the away fans wild. Dortmund’s players and fans were left dejected despite coming back from 2-0 down at the break, with Sebastian Haller also having a first-half penalty saved.

It looked like their title rivals had handed them the title when Cologne’s Dejan Ljubicic levelled from the penalty spot with just nine minutes remaining. But Musiala curled home in the closing seconds to break the hearts of Dortmund, who themselves scored late on through Nicklas Sule.

It marked a successful end to the season for boss Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann in March. The last time the Bundesliga title was won by the team who started the final day second was 1999-2000, when Bayern beat Bayer Leverkusen to the crown.