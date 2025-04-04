Bayern Look To Go Nine Points Clear

Share

A ugsburg host league leaders Bayern Munich this evening in what promises to be a competitive encounter between two in-form sides.

Over the last 10 matches, Augsburg rank third in the form table, with Bayern sitting top. Bayern currently hold a six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen and will view this as a great opportunity to extend that advantage and put further pressure on their title rivals.

Augsburg, meanwhile, are making a strong push for European qualification. The visitors arrive in excellent away form, having won four and drawn two of their last six on the road.

They also comfortably beat Augsburg 3-0 at home earlier in the season, and will take confidence from that result. Bayern typically enjoy success against Augsburg, with their last five matches against them, and scoring at least three in each of those matches.

This game could see a similar result A Bayern win looks likely on paper, but Augsburg may be able to give them more of a challenge than they did earlier in the season.

However, Bayern should ultimately come through with a win, with 3-1 looking a possible score.

