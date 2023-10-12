Bayern, Liverpool Battle For Kone’s Signature

Thomas Tuchel of Bayern Munich and Bavarian giant has been quite active in the summer transfer window.

Following his failure to sign Scott McTominay and his eventual failure to sign Joao Palhinha at the last minute (a development that was linked to Fulham’s unwillingness to make late transfers), Tuchel is now concentrating on a different target: Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The star that has already caused major tremors throughout Europe draws the German titans in. Not only was Munich attractive, but Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also entertained the notion of signing the 22-year-old.

Amidst the noise, Liverpool’s aspirations appeared to be the most resounding. Even though Bayern is the newest team involved, people have been taking notice of the Reds’ persistent interest.

Kone was not simply a target for Liverpool; he was their top priority.

However, ever the strategist, Jurgen Klopp changed up his ideas. Wataru Endo, Wazik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai arrived at Anfield to cover for several highly esteemed departures.

Yet, Liverpool’s midfield puzzle still feels incomplete without Kone. Even after bolstering their central ranks, the Reds’ fascination with the Gladbach marvel hasn’t waned. Perhaps it’s his sheer potential, or maybe it’s a play yet to be revealed. Whatever the reason, Liverpool seems eager to clinch this deal.

Rumour has it that Gladbach could be convinced to reduce their €40 million expectations to a more modest €25 million. With Kone’s contract ticking down, the lowered price might just be the lure both Bayern and Liverpool need.

For the Merseyside club, missing out on talents like Khephren Thuram, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and of course, Kone himself during summer, might push them to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself.