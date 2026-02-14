Werder Bremen face a daunting task as they prepare to host Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in what promises to be a stern examination at the Weserstadion.

The contrast in form between the two sides could hardly be sharper. Bremen enter the contest on the back of a five match winless run in the league, struggling for both points and goals.

Their attacking frailties have become increasingly evident, with the hosts finding the net sparingly and often failing to make home advantage count. Defensive lapses have compounded their difficulties, leaving them vulnerable against top opposition.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bremen, but their lack of cutting edge in the final third remains a pressing issue.

Against a Bayern side brimming with confidence and firepower, they will need a significant upturn in performance to avoid further disappointment Bayern arrive in Bremen buoyed by a commanding 5-1 victory over Hoffenheim, a result that reinforced their status as title favourites.

The Bavarian giants have won four of their last five matches and continue to set the pace at the summit with remarkable consistency.

Even the absence of suspended winger Michael Olise is unlikely to disrupt their rhythm, with Jamal Musiala fit again and ready to slot seamlessly into the attacking setup.

Bayern’s strength in depth has been a defining feature of their campaign, and their forward line, spear-headed by Harry Kane, remains one of the most feared in Europe.

With their attacking unit in full flow and a defence that has shown resilience on the road, Bayern will be confident of extending their lead at the top.

On current form, the visitors appear well positioned to secure another emphatic victory, with a 3-1 away success a plausible outcome.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen will look to consolidate their impressive home record when they welcome St. Pauli to the BayArena.