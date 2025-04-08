Bayern Host Inter In First-Leg Tie

Share

Bayern Munich will welcome Inter Milan to the Allianz Arena this week in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Both teams are playing well and have a strong history in European football, so fans can expect a very exciting match. Bayern reached the quarterfinals after a solid group stage performance, finishing with five wins and three draws.

In the round of 32, they narrowly beat Celtic, winning 3-2 on aggregate. They were much more dominant in the round of 16, where they faced their Bundesliga rivals, Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern won the first leg 3-0 and followed it up with a 2-0 win at home, moving on with a 5-0 aggregate score. Bayern have been scoring freely this season.

They’ve found the net in 10 of their 12 Champions League games, with 28 total goals—an average of 2.33 per game. At home, they’ve scored 18 goals in six matches. England striker Harry Kane is leading the way.

He has 10 goals and two assists in the Champions League and has also scored 22 goals in the Bundesliga. Other key players include Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, who have also made big contributions.

Defensively, Bayern have conceded 14 goals in their 12 UCL games but only four at home. They’ve also kept three clean sheets in those home matches.

Inter Milan, who are leading Italy’s Serie A, had an impressive group stage, winning six games, drawing one, and losing one.

That strong performance gave them a bye to the round of 16, where they faced Feyenoord. Inter won the first leg 2-0 and the second leg 2-1, going through with a 4-1 aggregate win.

