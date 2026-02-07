Bayern, Dortmund Set For Big Bundesliga Tests

German Bundesliga action continues this weekend with top teams Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund facing tricky opponents as the title race gathers momentum.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich will host in-form Hoffenheim in a clash between two teams sitting inside the top three.

Bayern are coming off a 2-2 draw with Hamburg, but the champions are expected to bounce back strongly. The return of key attacking players Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala is a big boost for the home side, as Bayern have already been scoring freely this season.

The Munich giants are known for their attacking power, regularly scoring many goals, though their matches are often open because they also allow chances at the back.

With Hoffenheim playing attacking football too, fans can expect an entertaining game filled with goals.

Bayern have also dominated this fixture over the years, and they are tipped to run out 4-2 winners at home. Hoffenheim arrive in Bavaria full of confidence after winning their last five matches, including a 3-1 victory over Union Berlin.

They have been strong both home and away and have shown they can score and defend well on the road. Even though midfielder Burger is suspended, Hoffenheim have continued to perform well.

Still, history is against them, as Bayern usually come out on top in this matchup. Elsewhere, Wolfsburg will welcome Borussia Dortmund in another eye-catching fixture.

Wolfsburg have struggled for consistency this season and currently sit in the lower half of the table. Their defence has been a major problem, and the suspension of defender Moritz Jenz makes things worse.

Wolfsburg matches often produce many goals, as they score at home but also concede heavily. Borussia Dortmund, who finished second last season, are still searching for consistency but remain a dangerous side.

With changes expected in defence due to injury, Dortmund will hope to be more solid at the back.

They usually score more goals than Wolfsburg and have a strong record in this fixture. Based on form and history, Dortmund are favoured to secure a thrilling 3-2 away win.