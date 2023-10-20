Bayern Defend Mazraoui After Pro-Palestine Social Media Post

German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have stated to defend their fullback, Noussair Mazraoui who shared a pro-Palestinian Instagram video recently.

After making the pro-Palestinian social media post, Noussair Mazraoui was bombarded by criticism, especially from Germans who saw it as a show of support to terrorists.

In response to his post about the situation in Israel and Gaza, the Bundesliga champions and the 25-year-old Morocco international “held a detailed and clarifying” meeting this week.

After the meeting, Bayern Munich said in a statement earlier today, October 20, that Noussair Mazraoui claimed that his pro-Palestinian Instagram video was “never meant to cause any irritation” to users.

In the statement, Bayern added that Mazraoui declared: “I condemn all terrorism and terrorist organizations.”

According to reports, Israel has killed over 3,000 people in Gaza in the last two weeks due to military operations. This comes after a terrorist attack on October 7 by Hamas that claimed 1,400 lives in Israel. While condemning “Hamas’ attack on Israel”, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said, “Noussair Mazraoui has credibly assured us that as a peace-loving person, he resolutely rejects terror and war. “He never meant to cause any irritation with his posts.” Bayer, however, said that Mazraoui will remain in the squad even though he is not available to start games due to his current injury. Meanwhile, Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi was suspended by German club Mainz earlier this week due to a social media post about the Israel-Gaza conflict. Afterward, the 28-year-old deleted the post that his club considered to be “unacceptable”. Also, Youcef Atal, a defender for Nice, is being investigated by French prosecutors for allegedly posting an anti-Semitic video about the conflict on social media.